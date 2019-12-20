Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €5.30 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.22 ($6.07).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €4.64 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a PE ratio of 30.33. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.