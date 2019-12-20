Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

LON:KMR opened at GBX 221.96 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.59.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.