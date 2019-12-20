KemPharm’s (KMPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KMPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut KemPharm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.76.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,362.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,650 shares of company stock worth $44,458. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

