KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get KAZ MINL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 4,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.62. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.