KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the copper miner’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 690 ($9.08).

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.48).

Shares of LON:KAZ traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 539.40 ($7.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong acquired 2,000 shares of KAZ Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

