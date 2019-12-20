Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.