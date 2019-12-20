Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.75, approximately 764,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,646,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $421.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

