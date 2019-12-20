JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Trading Up 1.7%

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), approximately 91,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.64.

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £67,400 ($88,660.88).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

