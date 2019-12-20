JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

FQVLF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

