JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SolGold (LON:SOLG) Target Price to GBX 70

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SOLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LON:SOLG opened at GBX 19.20 ($0.25) on Tuesday. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.92. The stock has a market cap of $365.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

