JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 1,780 ($23.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,783.21 ($23.46).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,794.80 ($23.61) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,713.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,797.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

