JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 1,780 ($23.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,783.21 ($23.46).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,794.80 ($23.61) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,713.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,797.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

