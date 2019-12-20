JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,814.60 ($23.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,736 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,671.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.