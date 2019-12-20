JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.27 ($6.13).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). 40,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and a PE ratio of 33.01. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.75.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

