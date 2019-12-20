Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 1,036,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,139. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $275.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.73.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

