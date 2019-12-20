Joincoin Achieves Market Cap of $5,793.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $5,793.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joincoin has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,359,100 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

