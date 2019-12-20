John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

John Wiley & Sons stock remained flat at $$48.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

