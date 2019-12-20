Jibrel Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,037.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $2,037.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.