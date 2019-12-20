Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Trading Up 6.7%

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.77, 894,576 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 430% from the average session volume of 168,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCAP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

