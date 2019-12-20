Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good Buys 6,900 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.