Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good Buys 6,900 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of JCAP stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
