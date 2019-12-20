Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.47.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

