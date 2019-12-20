Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 105 Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 91.27.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

