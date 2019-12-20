Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.