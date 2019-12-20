Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 518000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

