Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JSMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

