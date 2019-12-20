Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

