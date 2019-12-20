J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.20

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.20 and traded as high as $115.52. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 44,796 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.