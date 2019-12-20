Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28, 182,027 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 855% from the average session volume of 19,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.