Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISR. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Isra Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Isra Vision alerts:

Shares of ETR:ISR opened at €39.40 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Isra Vision has a 12 month low of €22.85 ($26.57) and a 12 month high of €45.90 ($53.37). The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.00 and its 200 day moving average is €38.42.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.