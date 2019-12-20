iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TFLO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 61,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

