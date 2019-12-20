iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.16

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 41775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.32.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
