iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.16

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 41775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

