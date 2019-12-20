iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

