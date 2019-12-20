iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 936,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 301,184 shares.The stock last traded at $187.16 and had previously closed at $186.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

