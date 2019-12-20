iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Declares $0.31 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

