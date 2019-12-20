iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBHE stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.