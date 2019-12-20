iShares GNMA Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GNMA)

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0279 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.