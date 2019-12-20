iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

