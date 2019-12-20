iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Trading Down 0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.07, 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.