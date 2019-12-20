iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1365 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.