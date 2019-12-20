iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,682. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.