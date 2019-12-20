Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.56.

IRTC opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 488,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 269,902 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

