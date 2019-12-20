IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $20.07 million and $2.16 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.98 or 0.06748025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

