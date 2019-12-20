InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price target on InVitae and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InVitae has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,783. InVitae has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in InVitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.