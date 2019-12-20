Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 1-Day Volume Tops $706.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $706.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

