Investors Purchase Large Volume of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,975% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $466,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

VAC opened at $128.61 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

