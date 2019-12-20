Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

12/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

12/5/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.86.

11/19/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/15/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

11/11/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/6/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD reported not so encouraging Q3 results, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Softness in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom vertical is a concern. Further, increasing expenses amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability. Nonetheless, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. Robust adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors drove year-over-year growth. Further, the accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a catalyst. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain favors growth prospects. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

10/31/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

10/30/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

10/28/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,828,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

