Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $15.37. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 2,201 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

