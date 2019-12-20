Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.40

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.