Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.54, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

