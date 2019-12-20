Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $670.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $594.15.

ISRG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $590.17. 7,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,779. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $596.04. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,065,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,453,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

