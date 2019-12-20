Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01786281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02615363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00557226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00649277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00056879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013921 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.